Solid start to the season for Penn State Hockey

It’s been a season of ups and downs so far for Penn State men’s ice hockey, but going into the Christmas break, the Nittany Lions have positioned themselves well for the second half of the season.

After a thrilling 5-4 overtime win in Madison, Wisconsin on Dec. 11 to defeat Wisconsin, Penn State improved to 11-8 on the season with a 3-7 record so far in Big Ten play.

Non-conference play has fared incredibly well so far for the Nittany Lions, going 8-1 in those games, including a 6-4 upset of then-No. 6 North Dakota in Nashville on Oct. 30.

Penn State is among the leaders in the Big Ten with 3.4 goals per game, a 21.9 percent power play conversion rate, 38.2 shots per game and a 51.5 faceoff percentage this season.