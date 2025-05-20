Spring Transfers Amare Campbell and Trebor Pena Officially Join Penn State

Happy Valley Insider previously reported that both transfer commitments moved into Happy Valley over the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Penn State Football announced that the program has officially added a pair of spring transfers portal commitments to their roster in North Carolina linebacker commitment Amare Campbell and Syracuse wide receiver Trebor Pena .

Campbell announced his commitment to Penn State earlier this month, choosing the Nittany Lions over SMU primarily.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound Campbell was originally a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle out of Union High School in Manassas, Virginia, an area that the Nittany Lions have historically recruited well under head coach James Franklin.

As a true freshman for North Carolina, Campbell played in 11 games, making one start, and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in his debut season while also picking up his first career interception. This past fall, Campbell played in and started all 13 games for North Carolina and put together a terrific season with 76 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also had two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Campbell will join a Penn State linebacker room currently headlined by the talents of Tony Rojas and Dominic DeLuca.

Pena, committed to the Nittany Lions prior to the Nittany Lions Blue White Spring Game on April 26.

Out of high school, Pena was ranked a 5.4, two-star and spent five seasons at Syracuse, where he originally committed to the Orange over offers from schools such as Air Force, Delaware, Kent State, Navy, and Temple, among others.

Throughout his first few years with the program, Pena was relatively quiet, only playing in a few snaps here and there. In 2023, he would appear in one game before suffering a season-ending injury, but would bounce back big time in 2024, where he exploded for 84 receptions for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better wide receivers in the nation this season, finishing with an overall grade of 78.2, which ranked 90th overall out of 1,040 qualifying wide receivers. He also earned a 78.3 receiving grade.

Pena is one of three wide receiver transfers Penn State added to their roster for the 2025 season, joining USC transfer Kyron Hudson and Troy transfer Devonte Ross.