Stacy Collins named Penn State's new Special Teams Coordinator

Collins comes to State College with 24 years of collegiate coaching experience, most recently spending the 2021 season as Boise State's Special Teams Coordinator / Edge coach.

Penn State Football's search for their next Special Teams Coordinator has come to an end today as the program announced that Stacy Collins has been hired to become the Nittany Lions' next Special Teams Coordinator, Outside Linebackers and Nickels coach.

In a press release from Penn State Football, head coach James Franklin said the following about adding coach Collins to his coaching staff.

"We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley," said Franklin. "As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator. His coaching style on special teams will allow us to continue our strong tradition as a special teams unit. I am thrilled to have Stacy, his wife Mandi, and their four daughters join our Penn State Football family."

