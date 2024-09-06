With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday's afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions head back home this weekend for their first game inside of Beaver Stadium as Bowling Green comes to town. .

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY — Penn State: 41 || Bowling Green: 10

Not going to waste too much time making this prediction. This is a game in which Penn State should roll and really should have this game out of reach by halftime. The key in this one is simply to stay healthy heading into the early bye week. But all in all, this shouldn't be much of a contest. Going to keep Penn State's scoring number here a little on the lower side with potential rain in the forecast on Saturday.

MARTY LEAP — Penn State: 45 || Bowling Green: 10

Bowling Green is a good MAC team. To be honest, it would not be a surprise to see the Falcons win the MAC this season. That said, it's the MAC and there is no reason Penn State shouldn't roll this weekend.

Seeing continued explosion with a bit more crispness from the offense is on the wish list this weekend. You also want to see young players get some run in what should be a blowout, as well as another wide receiver or two such as Julian Fleming or Liam Clifford be more involved in the offense.

The Nittany Lion defense should have plenty of opportunity to get young players involved as well. Penn State rolls to 2-0.

RICHIE O’LEARY — Penn State: 42 || Bowling Green: 7

After last week, it's clear as day that Penn State is one of the more all around talented teams in the country and this week they will get a pretty easy task against a decent Bowling Green team in their home opener.

Now the Falcons aren't anyone to shy away from as they are fresh off their second bowl appearance in a row and they have some talented players who have transferred down from the Power-Four level. However like I said before this year's Nittany Lions team is a bit different.

Look for Penn State to establish their run game first and foremost, led by some explosive plays from the duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. After that, expect them to test out some of their weapons this weekend in the long ball game through the air, as the Bowling Green DBs are expected to be challenged quite a bit. Build a strong lead after two and a half, maybe three quarters then unleash the young bucks. Expect to see some Beau Pribula at quarterback before letting Ethan Grunkemeyer get his feet wet thus resulting in a big win for the Nittany Lion in week two.

DUB JELLISON - Penn State: 42 || Bowling Green: 7

James Franklin and company have made it nearly an annual occurrence to have a MAC program on the schedule, and have been very successful against such foes, going 10-0 since Franklin’s arrival in Happy Valley.

There is no reason to believe why this year will not follow that same pattern. Drew Allar and Trey Wallace showed explosiveness against West Virginia and that should continue against an unproven Bowling Vreen secondary.

The Falcons return their quarterback, top rusher and top receiver from a year one, but another stellar Penn State defense is ready for the challenge. Tom Allen is also aware of what his former Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak provides for the Falcons now.

Coming off a big win in Morgantown, the Nittany Lions will keep the momentum going in Beaver Stadium with a lopsided victory.