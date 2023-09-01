Happy Valley Insider

With that being said, our staff offers their predictions for Saturday night's showdown between the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers.

It's almost game day in Happy Valley as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to town for the first time since 1991.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY (Penn State: 45 || West Virginia: 17)

“I think Penn State simply is too fast, strong, and athletic for West Virginia to keep up for four quarters. I think that this Mountaineers team has talent; there is little doubt about that, but this Nittany Lions team is just loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

I'm not sure that West Virginia did enough to fix their defensive woes this offseason, and the Penn State offense, even if Drew Allar is shaky should still be a pretty good offense on Saturday night and throughout the season. Ultimately, I think Penn State is going to be able to wear down West Virginia with the rushing attack and that Allar will be able to get it done through the air rather consistently as well.

The Mountaineers offense should be able to have some success here and there, but I'm not sure they have enough skill talent to ultimately keep up with the Nittany Lions.

I wouldn't be surprised if this one is close in the first half, but I do expect Penn State to pull away in the second half.

MARTY LEAP (Penn State: 41 || West Virginia: 14)

“Opening with West Virginia is a best case scenario for Penn State. The Mountaineers are a Power 5 opponents with name recognition, but they have plenty of warts and are one of the worst teams in the Big 12.

Despite their warts, they’re still a Power 5 defense that can provide some challenges for Drew Allar in his first career start. At the same time, Drew and the passing game should be able to find success to build some early confidence. Should also be a big day for the tight ends and running backs.

The Mountaineers have a strong offensive line and running game, which should be a nice early test for the DTs and new starting MIKE linebacker Kobe King.

Could see this being closer than expected for the first half. Similar to the Auburn game last year. However, the talent gap takes over and the Nittany Lions roll."

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Penn State: 42 || West Virginia: 10)

“Both teams are coming into this game with totally different expectations for this season, one coach is fighting for his job while the other is hoping to take his program to the next step and make the college football playoff.

With that being said, this is Penn State's best team in quite some time and I can't see anyway how they don't win this one and win it big. Nittany Lions by 30+ points."

JUSTIN MORGANSTEIN (Penn State: 41 || West Virginia: 13)

“In Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia, all eyes will of course be on Drew Allar as his journey as the Nittany Lion starting quarterback begins. He’ll likely have a chance to put up some solid number in his 2023 debut as he goes up against a Mountaineer defense that was second to last in both points and passing yard allowed in the Big 12 last season. If the Penn State defense can string together just a few stops early against likely starter Garrett Greene, than the offense behind Allar and the RB tandem of Singleton and Allen should be able to take over from there."

ZACH SEYKO (Penn State: 35 || West Virginia: 13)

"Penn State is better equipped to handle a team like West Virginia this time around. The Mountaineers don't have the horsepower to keep up with the Nittany Lions. Penn State will control the pace of the game with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, while forcing multiple turnovers on defense."

ZANE BRANCEFIELD (Penn State: 42 || West Virginia: 21)

“Penn State will beat West Virginia by at least 21 points on Saturday. No matter who the Nittany Lions start at QB, Penn State has the passing advantage because of the talent of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs with good hands. Penn State obviously has the dynamic duo of Singleton and Allen in the backfield, but Trey Potts is also a stud on the ground. If we want to discuss defense, Penn State’s defense will be one of the best in the nation and when the starting and rotational players are in the game, it will be surprising if WVU can score a touchdown."