STAFF PREDICTIONS: Penn State Football versus Michigan State

It is almost Saturday, which means it's almost time for kickoff between the Penn State and Michigan State out in East Lansing, Michigan.

Richie Schnyderite - Nittany Nation Publisher (Penn State: 28 / Michigan State: 17)

Each team is coming into this game on different paths, Penn State just had a big 28-0 win over Rutgers for their second shutout victory of the season and Michigan State just got trounced by Ohio State, losing 56-7.

Now with all that being said, I think the Nittany Lions are going to be fired up for this one as this could be the difference maker between heading to the Music City Bowl of the Pinstripe Bowl in a few weeks.

So in terms of the game this is one of the Big Ten's best offenses (MSU) versus one of the best defenses (PSU) and as long as Penn State can find a way to stop one of the nation's best running backs in Kenneth Walker I think they win this one pretty easy, so I'm going PSU by at least seven points.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Clay Sauertieg Nittany Nation Beat Writer (Penn State: 27/ Michigan State: 17)

The more I’ve dug into this one, the more I think Penn State matches up really well with the Spartans. Michigan State comes into this one banged up and on the heels of a comprehensive butt kicking at the hand of Ohio State. Kenneth Walker is a threat, but the Nittany Lions have played the run pretty well this year outside of the debacle against Illinois. On the other side, the Spartans haven’t stopped the pass against anyone this year and it’s hard to envision them starting now.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - PSU Rivals Staff Writer (Penn State: 27 / Michigan State: 20)

This should be a fun one just in general but add in the greatest trophy in the history of mankind and it just means a little bit more. I think Sean Clifford ends the regular season with a big day, going for well over 300+ yards and at least a pair of touchdowns. I also think Jahan Dotson goes for 150+ In this one with a touchdown of his own. Defensively, they’ll have a hard time completely stopping Jahan Dotson but I’m not sure Michigan stage will be able to pass the ball enough in this one to win it.