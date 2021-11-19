STAFF PREDICTIONS: Penn State Football versus Rutgers

Richie Schnyderite - Nittany Nation Publisher (Penn State: 32 / Rutgers: 10)

Both teams are coming into this weekend's game off of different results, Penn State is coming in off a tough 21-17 loss to No. 6 Michigan, and Rutgers is coming in off a big 38-3 victory over Indiana. However, that doesn't mean squat come kickoff on Saturday.

For the majority of the season, the Scarlet Knights offense has struggled minus a few games against some very bad opponents, now match up them up against a top-ranked Big Ten defense in the Nittany Lions and it will cause a little bit of chaos (see the Wisconsin game).

Now add in the fact that Penn State has one of the nation's best receivers in Jahan Dotson plus the fact that the Rutgers secondary has been torched a few times this season already and I think PSU wins this one pretty easily.

Clay Sauertieg Nittany Nation Beat Writer (Penn State: 23 / Rutgers: 10)

The line for this one opened at 18 points or so depending on where you look and I immediately felt that was far too high. Not only is Penn State lacking for motivation outside of pride, the Nittany Lions could be down a number of players due to illness and Rutgers comes in a game away from bowl eligibility. Combine with with a sputtering PSU offense and a Rutgers defense that ranks in the top 50 nationally in points allowed and I think we’re in for a rock fight in Beaver Stadium. Give me Penn State, but in a low-scoring, ugly game.

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - PSU Rivals Staff Writer (Penn State: 23 / Rutgers: 10)

THE SKINNY: This is going to be an ugly one for both sides in my opinion. As I sit here and write my prediction, I wonder where the Nittany Lions are mentally heading into this one, losing four of their last five turning a once-promising season into an extremely disappointing one. Add in the potential that multiple players could miss the game because of the flu and this one becomes even harder to predict. Rutgers is always up and ready for Penn State even in the middle of their worst seasons, this season, they could become bowl eligible with a win which will definitely add a little extra fire for them on Saturday. That being said, I think Penn State's defense is going to be the big key here and for the most part will keep this Rutgers offense off the board. Offensively for Penn State, the offensive line is going to be a huge question especially with a handful of guys missing practice on Wednesday because of the flu. However, I think Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson will have one more big game in front of the home fans at Beaver Stadium to just give the Nittany Lions enough in this one to win. Expect e a close game throughout before Penn State puts it away in the fourth quarter.

Chris Nalwasky - Rutgers-Rivals Beat Writer (Rutgers: 17 / Penn State: 16)

Rutgers hasn't beaten Penn State since 1988 and the Nittany Lions have won just about every game the two teams have played in against each other. Rutgers has played well on the road the last two years. Penn State's defense is good, but I think Rutgers will be motivated enough to pull the upset. It'll be a low scoring game, but Rutgers leaves Beaver Stadium bowl-eligible thanks to key takeaways defensively and a standout play from somebody like Johnny Langan.