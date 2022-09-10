It is almost gameday, which means it's time for another round of predictions from the Nittany Nation staff. This week the staff takes their pick in the Penn State home opener as the Nittany Lions will welcome the Ohio Bobcats to Beaver Stadium for a Saturday afternoon matchup. WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio Bobcats WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || ABC WHERE: Beaver Stadium (106,572) -- State College, Pennsylvania SPREAD: Penn State -24.5 || Over/Under 54.5pts SERIES RECORD: Penn State leads the series (5-1-0)

PREDICTIONS FOR OHIO GAME (ESPN FPI: 96.4% CHANCE FOR PSU TO WIN)



Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Nittany Nation beat writer (Penn State: 45 / Ohio: 17)

If you listen to the Penn State 365 Podcast, you know my thoughts on this one. I think Penn State needs to come out and dominate the first half and allow their backups to get some considerable playing time in the second half. Ohio will be no pushover but the Nittany Lions shouldn't struggle in this one on either side of the ball.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Sam Woloson - Nittany Nation Staff Writer (Penn State: 35 / Ohio: 10) Penn State is feeling extremely confident after a tight road win over Purdue and I don’t expect Franklin’s squad to come out flat at all. Outside of turnovers and drops, the Nittany Lions' offense looked strong and shouldn’t have too much trouble with Ohio — they just need to stay out of their own way. The defense will set the tone and make it hard for the Bobcats to move the ball, laying the foundation for Penn State’s second win this year. Expect much more pass rush and pressure than the team got against Aidan O’Connell.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Richie Schnyderite - Nittany Nation Publisher (Penn State: 35 / Ohio: 10) My prediction is PAIN, as I expect the Bobcats to get beat up early on and often as I think both side of the ball for the Nittany Lions will be firing on all cylinders as they will likely go into halftime with at the very least a two touchdown lead. After that look for this to be a game where the staff gets some of their younger, less experienced guys some reps to get them used to the speed of the game. Fully expect Penn State to dominate through and through and cruise to a nice, easy victory.

--------------------------------------------------------------