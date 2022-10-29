It is almost gameday, which means it's time for another round of predictions from the Nittany Nation staff. This week the staff makes their pick for Penn State's Stripe Out showdown against the No.2 Ohio State Buckeyes. WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST || FOX WHERE: Beaver Stadium (106,572) -- State College, Pennsylvania SPREAD: Ohio State -15 || Over/Under 64 pts

Dylan Callaghan-Croley - Nittany Nation beat writer (Ohio State: 35 / Penn State 24

Penn State always plays the Buckeyes tough and close, I expect the same once again on Saturday afternoon. Ultimately, I just think Ohio State has too many weapons while I'm not sure Penn State's offense has enough weapons to stay in it all four quarters. If the Nittany Lions are going to win this game, they'll have to shorten the game up by being successful on the ground consistently, I just don't see that happening right now. Give me Ohio State to pull away in the fourth quarter and win 4

--------------------------------------------------------------

Sam Woloson - Nittany Nation Staff Writer (Ohio State: 35 / Penn State: 24) The biggest storyline coming into this rivalry game is how Penn State has been a "great" team but not an "elite" team these past five years. Part of becoming an elite team is by beating other elite teams like Ohio State and Michigan. To do this, the Nittany Lions need to play four quarters of clean, smart and efficient football, while also capitalizing on any errors the Buckeyes make. I just don't trust the team to do this, and Ohio State will make them pay,



--------------------------------------------------------------

Richie Schnyderite - Nittany Nation Publisher (Penn State: 38 / Ohio State: 35) I can't explain why, but I'm confident that Penn State can pull this one off. Riding high after a blowout win over Minnesota last week, I think the Nittany Lions can offer this year's Buckeyes team a challenge and even potentially pull off the upset. Right now the biggest thing that Penn State has working in their favor is that Ohio State hasn't faced an offense this good all season long yet, so this will be a big test. If PSU can control the time of possession with their deadly duo four-star freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, they could pull this one off. I'm going with the upset here, as I think Penn State sneaks this one.