Penn State Basketball versus Buffalo: Preview, How To Watch and More

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Buffalo Bulls at 2 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center
The Nittany Lions are currently 6-1 while the Bulls are 4-3. Penn State has earned big wins over Purdue Fort Wayne, Binghamton, and Virginia Tech, UMBC, St. Francis (PA), and Fordham. Their lone loss was to Clemson in the Sunshine Slam Championship last week.
The Bulls have won close games against Old Dominion, Fredonia State, Morgan State, and NC A&T. They suffered losses to Notre Dame, Bryant, and Vermont.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.
The Bulls have shot 31.1% from 3-pt on 56-of-180 shooting. Compared to Penn State’s 60-of-160 (37.5%). Penn State clearly is the better shooting team as they also shoot 51.6% from the field and Buffalo only shoots 45.6%.
The Bulls turn the ball over 12.6 times per game. Penn State averages 11.3 steals per game so the Nittany Lions should easily reach that mark again. For comparison Penn State turns the ball over 12.1 times per game.
The Bulls leading scorer, Ryan Sabol is averaging 18.6 points per game. Sabol is a 6’3” sophomore having a breakout season. While Ace Baldwin Jr. is smaller than Sabol at 6’1” Baldwin Jr. is averaging 2.3 steals per game. Baldwin Jr. will have his work cut out for him as Sabol has not scored less than 11 points in a game this season.
Another key matchup to watch is the Bulls leading rebounder Noah Batchelor (6’8”) against Penn State’s Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (7' 0”).
Batchelor is putting up 9.0 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. Konan-Niederhäuser is averaging 12.4 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game and 2.0 blocks per game. Konan-Niederhäuser also is averaging 1.9 fouls per game compared to Batchelor’s 0.3. Both big men are key pieces to their teams and should be a significant determining factor for Sunday’s outcome.
HOW TO WATCH...
TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network - Ryan Burr (pxp) & Myles Dread (analyst)
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) vs Buffalo Bulls (4-3)
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA
SPREAD: Penn State -28.5
SERIES HISTORY....
Penn State and Buffalo have not faced off since 2004 where the Bulls won 72-70 at the Bryce Jordan Center. According to Penn State Athletics, the Nittany Lions are 6-2 all time against the Bulls. A series that dates back to 1921.
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....
PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....
Tyson Dunn is a 6'3" senior guard who previously played three seasons at Western University in London, Ontario
Anquan Boldin Jr. is a 6'3" sophomore guard who played at IMG Academy
Tim Oboh is a 6'10" freshman forward who played at Canterbury Academy
