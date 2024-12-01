Penn State Basketball versus Buffalo: Preview, How To Watch and More

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Buffalo Bulls at 2 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center





The Nittany Lions are currently 6-1 while the Bulls are 4-3. Penn State has earned big wins over Purdue Fort Wayne, Binghamton, and Virginia Tech, UMBC, St. Francis (PA), and Fordham. Their lone loss was to Clemson in the Sunshine Slam Championship last week.





The Bulls have won close games against Old Dominion, Fredonia State, Morgan State, and NC A&T. They suffered losses to Notre Dame, Bryant, and Vermont.





Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.