The No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions are now 6-0. The Nittany Lions will get their first crack at conference play with a date against the Wisconsin Badgers. Before we look ahead to the big series, let's take a look at what we have seen from the Nittany Lions so far.

The top six forwards have been outstanding

The line composed of Ryan Kirwan, Ture Linden and Kevin Wall is arguably the most impactful and dynamic line Penn State has had since the famous "BFL line" comprised of Evan Barratt, Liam Folks and Alex Limoges. The trio have combined for 24 points, including a 15-point performance against Canisius. This line brings speed and skill and is a large reason why Penn State has scored 5.2 goals per game, which is the most in the nation. Linden has been the standout player for the blue and white thus far. While he leads the team with 10 points, his ability to win faceoffs so cleanly is incredible. The Great Falls, Virginia, native currently has a team best 64.5% (78-43) faceoff winning percentage. The line has a little of everything. Kirwan is a big body that creates havoc in front of the net, Wall is a playmaking winger that hunts pucks down and Linden in the 200-foot center who does it all. Furthermore, the line made up of Connor McMenamin, Connor MacEachern and Ashton Calder have been just as effective. The trio has combined for 12 points. McMenamin had a two-goal performance against the St. Thomas Tommies, including the overtime winner.

Liam Soulisational

Liam Souliere looks like an improved goaltender. He is on top of pucks and is taking away angles for the opposing team to shoot at. The junior netminder has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury that held him out in Game 2 against Canisius. He has been able to manage it. "Every game you build confidence," Souliere said. "You would think that the higher level of hockey you play, you have to learn new traits, but it's really just mastering the same basic movements." Souliere is currently rocking a .920 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. He looks like a more comfortable goaltender in between the pipes. Head coach Guy Gadowsky said the more he played, the more steady he became. "It's just really like staying sharp on your movements, being on the puck at the right time, getting to your spots early, and having your eyes on the top of the puck," Souliere said. "Those things have to get razor sharp when you start playing."

Special teams continue to be a problem

While Penn State can score at even-strength, the power play has been very ineffective. The Nittany Lions are 25% (3-for-12) on the man advantage. Penn State knows it is a problem and it will cost the Lions down the stretch. What is even more frustrating for this team is the penalty kill. The Nittany Lions have the second-worst penalty kill in the Big Ten sitting at only 68.8%. Penn State has given up five power-play goals and has taken 17 penalties. The Nittany Lions are going to have to stay disciplined in order to have success against Wisconsin this weekend.

Defense still a question