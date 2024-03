For the second time this spring, the Penn State media got an inside look at the Nittany Lions as they worked through their fourth spring practice of the year. Unfortunately, it was not as nice of weather in Happy Valley this week, forcing everything inside into Holuba Hall.

Here are our takeaway's from the 15-minuets that we had to watch the Nittany Lions on Tuesday evening.