Taking a look at the top plays from Penn State's Blue-White spring game

Penn State Football had their annual Blue-White spring game this past weekend and here's a look at some of the top plays from the game.

The Penn State offense comes out in a 10 personnel grouping (1 running back, and 4 wide receivers) versus Penn State’s 4-2-5 defense (4 defensive linemen and 2 linebackers, 5 defensive backs) with a Cover 2 man look from the secondary and the middle of the field open. Penn State has a doubles set across the board with the slot receiver from the field who orbit motions from right to left of the formation to run a screen route. In this situation we have a RPO (run, pass, option) play with the action of the running back coming left to right across the quarterback’s face to freeze the defensive end to stay honest to the run. The Penn State defense doesn’t communicate or bump down to cover wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, which gives the Quarterback Sean Clifford the opportunity to pull the fake and deliver the throw to Tinsley on the screen play. The receivers that were lined up to the boundary did a great job of stalk blocking to give Tinsley the ability to past the first level of the defense to get into the end-zone.

The offense comes out in a 10 personnel grouping (1 running back, and 4 wide receivers) versus Penn State’s 4-2-5 defense (4 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers, and 5 defensive backs) with a Cover 2 man look from the secondary and the middle of the field open. The Nittany Lions have a doubles set to both the boundary and to the field, the doubles set to the front side the outside receiver run’s a go route, the slot receiver run’s an out route, while to the backside of the field the slot receiver run’s an arrow route and the outside receiver run’s a crossing route from left to right of the field. This gives the quarterback a high to low read coming through his vision if the front side progression is taken away. Quarterback Drew Allar understand the down and distance and finds slot receiver Kaden Sanders on the out route to the front side of the field for the first down.