TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits

Advertisement

in other news

It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Penn State Football

It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Penn State Football

It's time to start paying attention to Penn State Football as they approach CFP territory.

External content
 • Greg Smith
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers

Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.

 • Dub Jellison
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition

The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Penn State Football

It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Penn State Football

It's time to start paying attention to Penn State Football as they approach CFP territory.

External content
 • Greg Smith
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month

An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Oct 24, 2024
TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

One of Happy Valley Insider's weekly game preview pieces is our Throwback Thursday piece, where we compare the Penn State Football starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.

This week we compare the Nittany Lions to the Wisconsin Badgers football team to see what they looked like and where and how they ranked in high school.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

QUARTERBACK....

RUNNING BACK....

WIDE RECEIVER....

TIGHT END....

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)....

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)

LINEBACKERS....

DEFENSIVE BACK (CB, CB, NB, S, S)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement