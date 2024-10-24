TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits

in other news
It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Penn State Football
It's time to start paying attention to Penn State Football as they approach CFP territory.
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month
An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.
By The Numbers: Wisconsin Badgers
Happy Valley Insider takes a closer look at a confident pack of Badgers, by the numbers, ahead of Saturday's clash.
Ask The Staff -- Wednesday Edition
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
in other news
It's Time to Start Paying Attention to Penn State Football
It's time to start paying attention to Penn State Football as they approach CFP territory.
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
Elite in-state OL to visit Penn State twice next month
An elite in-state offensive lineman is planning on being in attendance for both of Penn State's next two home games.
One of Happy Valley Insider's weekly game preview pieces is our Throwback Thursday piece, where we compare the Penn State Football starters as recruits to their team's opponent each week.
This week we compare the Nittany Lions to the Wisconsin Badgers football team to see what they looked like and where and how they ranked in high school.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
QUARTERBACK....
RUNNING BACK....
WIDE RECEIVER....
TIGHT END....
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)....
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE)
LINEBACKERS....
DEFENSIVE BACK (CB, CB, NB, S, S)
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB