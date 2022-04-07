The 2022 Nittany Nation Spring Game fantasy challenge!
The annual Blue-White spring game is set for Saturday afternoon, April 23rd inside of Beaver Stadium, so something new I wanted to try to get more people invested into the spring this year was The Nittany Nation Spring Game Fantasy Challenge. I know another site on the network has seen a lot of success with this in the past, and here's how it goes...
This is a head-to-head fantasy football game based on Penn State's spring game. Everyone who wants to participate just has to simply just respond to this post below with their lineup filled in. You will have until midnight EST the day before the spring game (April 22nd) to complete your rosters. Any team that isn't filled by by 12:01AM on April 23rd will be disqualified. The thread will be locked and screenshotted at 12:01 so there will be no changing of the rosters after midnight on the 22nd.
We'll be drafting for the following positions....
Pick anyone from the current roster and use their positions as listed on the roster.
QB:
RB:
WR:
WR:
TE:
Flex (RB, WR or TE):
DL:
DL:
LB:
LB:
DB:
DB:
K:
Team Defense(Blue OR White)
THE SCORING.....
OFFENSE SCORING
- 6 points for rushing, receiving or passing touchdowns
- 1 point for 10 rushing or receiving yards
- 1 point for 25 passing yards
- 1 point for 1 reception
- 0.5 points for 1 tackle
- 1 point for 1 tackle for loss
- 2 points for 1 sack
- 3 points for 1 forced fumble
- 3 points for 1 recovered fumble
- 3 points for 1 interception
- 1 point for 1 PAT- 3 points for 1 field goal (any distance)
TEAM DEFENSE SCORING
- 10 points for 0 points allowed
- 7 points for 3-10 points allowed
- 4 points for 11-20 points allowed
- 3 points for 21-30 points allowed
- 0 points for 31+ allowed
- 1 point for 1 sack
- 2 points for 1 turnover (fumble or interception)
TIEBREAKER(S) -- IF NEEDED.
First tiebreaker: Winning team (Blue or White)
Second tiebreaker: Total score between both teams (Closest to the number wins)
First Place -- FREE PSU JERSEY + 1 year membership to Nittany Nation
Second Place -- 1 year membership to Nittany Nation
Third Place -- Sixth month membership to Nittany Nation
We'll use Penn State's official stats to calculate the scores, and I'll handle all of that.
Have fun and good luck.
--------------------------------------------------------------
