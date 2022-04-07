The 2022 Nittany Nation Spring Game fantasy challenge!

The annual Blue-White spring game is set for Saturday afternoon, April 23rd inside of Beaver Stadium, so something new I wanted to try to get more people invested into the spring this year was The Nittany Nation Spring Game Fantasy Challenge. I know another site on the network has seen a lot of success with this in the past, and here's how it goes...

This is a head-to-head fantasy football game based on Penn State's spring game. Everyone who wants to participate just has to simply just respond to this post below with their lineup filled in. You will have until midnight EST the day before the spring game (April 22nd) to complete your rosters. Any team that isn't filled by by 12:01AM on April 23rd will be disqualified. The thread will be locked and screenshotted at 12:01 so there will be no changing of the rosters after midnight on the 22nd.