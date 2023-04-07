The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect plays for Belle Vernon High School down in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania and chose the Nittany Lions over 19 other offers from programs such as Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and several others.

For the third recruiting cycle in a row, Penn State Football has landed the top in-state prospect as 2024. running back Quinton Martin becomes the latest to announce his verbal commitment to the program.

As mentioned above, Martin is Pennsylvania's top ranked prospect for the 2024 class and also the third in a row to choose the Nittany Lions in his recruitment. The other two top ranked kids in state to choose Penn State are offensive lineman J'ven Williams (2023) and running back Nick Singleton (2022).

Now shifting back to Martin, he is a Western Pennsylvania native and recently visited campus back on March 27th for an unofficial visit, where he had such a good time that he scheduled an official visit shortly after for the weekend of June 9th. However things couldn't wait as Martin was too eager to get things going with the Nittany Lions hence the commitment today.

Martin is coming off a great junior season where he rushed for 1,279 yards, 22 touchdowns on 8.8 yards per carry. Now he's listed as a running back, but Martin could also play receiver, safety or potentially even linebacker in the future.

Stay tuned for more about Martin and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation!