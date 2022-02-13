The Big Ten Conference will be well represented in this year's Super Bowl

The Big Ten is well-represented in the NFL’s final game of the season, with a combined 21 B1G alumni combined on the Bengals and Rams rosters. Here are the Big Ten representatives on the Cincinnati Bengals.

This weekend, all eyes will be on SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

RB Chris Evans (Michigan)

The rookie out of Michigan has seen a bit of postseason action so far, with two rushes for 13 yards and one total tackle. Evans is fourth on the Bengals in postseason rushing yards.

WR Stanley Morgan Jr. (Nebraska)

Morgan Jr. caught two passes for 11 yards in the regular season, but has yet to play in a playoff game for the Bengals.

OT Isaiah Prince (Ohio State)

Prince has been a mainstay on Cincinnati’s offensive line this season and has started the last six consecutive games for the Bengals. The Bengals are 5-1 in that six-game stretch.

DE Sam Hubbard (Ohio State)

Hubbard came up big in the AFC Championship, recording two of his three playoff sacks on consecutive plays against the Chiefs. Kansas City had gotten to Cincinnati’s four-yard line before Hubbard stopped QB Patrick Mahomes twice, forcing a fumble on third and goal to take the Chiefs out of the red zone. Hubbard also has 14 total tackles this postseason.

LB Keandre Jones (Maryland)

Jones has been part of the special teams unit for Cincinnati since Week 14 and has played 49 snaps in the postseason.

LB Markus Bailey (Purdue)

Bailey has recorded five total tackles this postseason for the Bengals and has appeared in 68 total snaps, 53 of which on special teams.

CB Eli Apple (Ohio State)

Apple has recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections, one of which caused a vital interception in closing stages of the AFC Divisional round against the Titans. He also tackled the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill short of the goal line just before halftime of the AFC Championship, keepign the score at 21-10 as Cincinnati eased an 18-point deficit to win, 27-24.

CB Trae Waynes (Michigan St.)

Waynes, while recording 11 total tackles in the regular season, one riddled with injury and Covid, he’s played 10 snaps for special teams in the playoffs for Cincinnati.

S Vonn Bell (Ohio State)

Bell has been a menace on defense for Cincinnati, recording 16 total tackles (12 solo), one sack and an interception. His interception is the reason the Bengals are even in the Super Bowl as he caught the deflection off a pass to Tyreek Hill in overtime of the AFC Championship to give the Bengals the ball back after losing the OT coin toss to Kansas City. The rest is history.

S Ricardo Allen (Purdue)

Allen has one solo tackle this postseason for the Bengals in their Wild Card Weekend victory over the Las Vegas Raiders and has seen 27 snaps on special teams.

LS Clark Harris (Rutgers)

The 13-year NFL vet and 12-year long snapper of the Bengals has appeared in 26 special teams snaps for Cincinnati this postseason.