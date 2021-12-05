The final 2021 bowl projections for Penn State Football
Penn State football will finally find out which bowl game they will be headed to over the next few weeks today following the decisions of the college football playoff committee on their selection show (Noon EST on ESPN) and which teams have secured the New Year's Six bowls (2:30pm EST). However there are always plenty off leaks throughout the day, so stay tuned as the news could come sooner.
With that being said, here's what the experts are saying prior to the bowl announcements.
EXPERT BOWL PROJECTIONS.....
Saturday Tradition: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Louisville
Kyle Bonagua of ESPN: Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee
Mark Schlabach of ESPN: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
College Football News Staff: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State
Brett McMurphy of Action Network: Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas
RIVALS REACTION.....
It's pretty clear that all the big name college football news outlets such as Brett McMurphy, Jerry Palm and Stewart Mandel all have the same selection for the Nittany Lions, the Las Vegas Bowl. So it seems like that is the same bet as of right now.
However I think the Pinstripe Bowl still has a chance, as it makes a lot of sense for all parties. The Nittany Lions have a big following in the Northeast, especially in the NYC area and not to mention it's not too far a drive from State College to NYC for fans to make the trip. So while I still feel like Vegas is probably the favorite, the Pinstripe Bowl would not be a bad consolation prize by any means.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board