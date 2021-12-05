The final 2021 bowl projections for Penn State Football

Penn State football will finally find out which bowl game they will be headed to over the next few weeks today following the decisions of the college football playoff committee on their selection show (Noon EST on ESPN) and which teams have secured the New Year's Six bowls (2:30pm EST). However there are always plenty off leaks throughout the day, so stay tuned as the news could come sooner. With that being said, here's what the experts are saying prior to the bowl announcements.

EXPERT BOWL PROJECTIONS.....

RIVALS REACTION.....