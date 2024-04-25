Penn State men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades had stated that it was a priority to add “Big Ten size” this offseason. Acquiring a transfer portal commitment from 6’5” guard Freddie Dilione V accomplishes that goal.

Dilione was a four-star and top-50 recruit in the class of 2022, making him the number one overall recruit from North Carolina. Rhoades heavily recruited the standout guard while coaching at VCU, but ultimately fell short as Dilione chose Tennessee. But now, thanks to the transfer portal, Rhoades has acquired his guy.