Juniors Christian Sarlo, Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette, known as “The Identity Line," have been unstoppable for the Nittany Lions.

Over 11 games, it has combined for 18 points, spread between eight goals and 10 assists with 75 shots. Looking at the Big Ten games, they have 15 points split between seven goals and eight assists.

In the away series against Wisconsin, it secured five points. In Game 1, Paquette had a goal assisted by Lamppa. In Game 2, Lamppa had one goal assisted by Paquette and assisted Connor McMenamin’s goal.

In the home series against Michigan, the line combined for seven points. In Game 1, Paquette assisted Lamppa’s goal to combine for two points. In Game 2, Lamppa assisted Paquette's goal and Sarlo and Paquette assisted Lamppa's goal to combine for five points.

In the away series against Minnesota, Sarlo recorded one goal in each game with one assisted by Lamppa.

“I think that overall, we all kind of play off each other really well. I think me and Sarlo are very similar players, and Paquette is really fast, pushes the pace," Lamppa said. “We all like to play with the puck down low and we all play simple hockey. We were all standing in front of the net when the puck's there and we ended up getting rewarded for that.”



