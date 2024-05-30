Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

The latest on ever Penn State Football commit/target in the Rivals250

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Rivals250 rankings for the 2025 class were updated earlier this week and Penn State Football has three commitments and a few priority targets as part of the crop.

With that being said, let's first take a look at where the three committed prospects are ranked.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

WEARE25 COMMITS....

NEW RANKING: 36

OLD RANKING: 36

The highest ranked Penn State commit this recruiting cycle, Henderson remained as the No. 36 overall recruit in the country.

As far as his recruitment goes, he recently visited Auburn and the Tigers are making an all out push to get him back to campus this June for an Official Visit and the same can be said for Florida State as well. However Penn State still remains his only OV, as he will be back in State College on June 14th with the rest of the committed prospects.

NEW RANKING: 190

OLD RANKING: 180

After making a 39 jump in the previous rankings update, Tatsch took a small fall as he dropped 10 spots, but he's still among the top outside linebackers in the country and has a chance to make another leap based on his upcoming senior year.

Now the list also features several notable targets for the Nittany Lions and here's a quick look at who they are, where they rank currently and Penn State's chances with each.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement