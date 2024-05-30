The Rivals250 rankings for the 2025 class were updated earlier this week and Penn State Football has three commitments and a few priority targets as part of the crop. With that being said, let's first take a look at where the three committed prospects are ranked.

WEARE25 COMMITS....

NEW RANKING: 36 OLD RANKING: 36 The highest ranked Penn State commit this recruiting cycle, Henderson remained as the No. 36 overall recruit in the country. As far as his recruitment goes, he recently visited Auburn and the Tigers are making an all out push to get him back to campus this June for an Official Visit and the same can be said for Florida State as well. However Penn State still remains his only OV, as he will be back in State College on June 14th with the rest of the committed prospects.

NEW RANKING: 190 OLD RANKING: 180 After making a 39 jump in the previous rankings update, Tatsch took a small fall as he dropped 10 spots, but he's still among the top outside linebackers in the country and has a chance to make another leap based on his upcoming senior year.