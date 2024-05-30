The highest ranked Penn State commit this recruiting cycle, Henderson remained as the No. 36 overall recruit in the country.
As far as his recruitment goes, he recently visited Auburn and the Tigers are making an all out push to get him back to campus this June for an Official Visit and the same can be said for Florida State as well. However Penn State still remains his only OV, as he will be back in State College on June 14th with the rest of the committed prospects.
NEW RANKING: 190
OLD RANKING: 180
After making a 39 jump in the previous rankings update, Tatsch took a small fall as he dropped 10 spots, but he's still among the top outside linebackers in the country and has a chance to make another leap based on his upcoming senior year.
Now the list also features several notable targets for the Nittany Lions and here's a quick look at who they are, where they rank currently and Penn State's chances with each.
