The latest on the status of top 100 QB Bryce Baker's commitment to UNC

Now, with uncertainty surrounding the program, Baker and his family are cautiously moving forward.

The abrupt news of Mack Brown's firing Tuesday morning caught longtime North Carolina commit Bryce Baker by surprise. The top 100 quarterback out of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth has been steadfast in his commitment to North Carolina, Mack Brown, and the entire coaching staff.

"Bryce remains 100% committed to UNC and hopes his future college football days will be spent in Chapel Hill," Baker's father Mike said to Rivals.com. "He has a great relationship with Coach Chip Lindsey who he hopes will be on the coaching staff of the new incoming head coach and who has been an incredible mentor, regardless of the uncertainty surrounding his status following Coach Brown’s departure.

"That said, Bryce may explore visits to other universities to ensure he has options, just in case the new coaching staff does not have him in their plans."

When asked what other schools are being considered, Baker's father said, "Possibly Penn State and LSU."

On whether any visits are currently planned, he said, "Working on possible visits but unsure when right now."

Baker and his family spoke to North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey today. Baker's father summarized that conversation by saying, "Coach (Lindsey) isn't 100% sure what his future will look like however hopes that he will remain, this is also Bryces hope."

Baker's father summed up the current situation by saying, "The first message is the one that is the most important which is Bryce is still 100% committed to Carolina but exploring options in case new coaching staff has other plans at the QB position."