The latest visitors list for Penn State vs Illinios
Which prospects will be on campus for Penn State's showdown against Illinois on Saturday night? Happy Valley Insider has the latest list of visitors below.
CLASS OF 2025
QB Bekkem Kritza (Miami Central - FL) -- Penn State Commit
TE Matt Henderson (Powhatan - VA) -- Penn State Commit
OT Owen Aliciene (Avon Old Farms - CT)-- Penn State Commit
S Braswell Thomas (Pleasantville - PA) -- Penn State Commit
