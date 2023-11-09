Kaytron Allen just loves football. It's as simple as that. The Penn State running back is all about his business between those white lines. That love of the game comes from when he was a kid, where he found something within himself that, however many years down the road, is benefitting James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. "Since I was a little kid, I always just wanted the ball and wanted to attack people people," Allen told reporters on Wednesday. "So it all started when I was a young kid, playing in my neighborhood and stuff like that. That's the way I run and I won't be denied." Maryland was on the wrong side of that mindset on Saturday afternoon, as Allen rushed for 91 yards and a score on 14 carries in Penn State's blowout victory, which was the most since his week two total of 103 yards against Delaware.

The sophomore running back also set a new career-high with nine missed tackles forced (per Pro Football Focus) in the triumph and quarterback Drew Allar took notice. "There was guys bouncing off of him right and left and it was just a really impressive thing to see him do," Allar said. The Nittany Lion signal caller was impressed, but what the man Penn State calls "Fatman" has shown over the last two years with his mindset doesn't necessarily make things all that surprising to Allar and his head coach. "Fatman just brings a mentality of just toughness and like aggressiveness to our offense, no matter if he's carrying the ball or in pass protection," Allar said of his teammate. "He's the style of running back where he loves running people over and that just gives him more energy and he gets going the more touches he gets throughout the game." "He is a tough guy. Every run, he's usually breaking tackles, punishing tacklers, carrying guy for another 2 to 3 yards. Really, really playing well," James Franklin said. "We talk about toughness being one of our key ingredients as a team and on offense and I think he's one of the guys I think does a phenomenal job kind of setting that tone for our whole team." That tough-nosed playing style stems from Allen's mindset, which is to run through anybody and everybody to get to the end zone. "What's going through my mind is I can't be denied. That's always going through my mind. I don't want to be denied. I just want to get in the end zone," Allen said. The proof is in the pudding, with Allen's production on the field and his style of running, but the Nittany Lions' leading-rusher also displays his mindset in some mental warfare against his opponents. The back and forth with defenders every Saturday is something Allen looks forward to on a weekly basis, because it allows him to put his money where his mouth is. "I love getting in people's heads because I know I'm gonna back it up. It's either you come with it or get lost. I'm gonna come with it. You're either gonna come with it or get lost, for real. That's the way my mindset is, the way I carry myself. I'm a go-getter," Allen said.