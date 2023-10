With Penn State Football's 2024 recruiting class just about filled for this cycle with 24 total verbal commitments, it's time to start looking more towards the Nittany Lions targets in future classes.

The 2025 Penn State recruiting class is already off to a hot start as they have three verbal commitments and currently possess the nation's No. 6 ranked recruiting class per the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

With all that being said, here is an updated projection of Penn State Football's 2025 recruiting class starting with the offense.