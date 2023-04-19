News More News
The Penn State Football Recruiting Crystal Ball: April Edition

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football already holds three commitments in the 2024 class, with all verbally locked in at the moment.

Currently the Nittany Lions possess the nation's No. 6 ranked recruiting class per the Rivals team recruiting rankings, including the third highest-rated class in the Big Ten Conference.

Here's an updated projection of Penn State Football's 2024 recruiting class for the month of April.

QUARTERBACK....

THE PICK: MICHAEL VAN BUREN

Penn State continues to do very well here with the Rivals100 quarterback prospect, as he has built quite the relationship with the quarterback coaches (Mike Yurcich and Danny O’Brien). At the end of the day, this could be the recruit that finally breaks the trend of St. Frances guys going just about anywhere, but State College. This would also be big for the Nittany Lions quarterback room as they continue to stack talent at the position.

RUNNING BACK....

THE PICK: QUINTON MARTIN

The best in PA stay in PA as Martin recently committed to the program thus marking the third straight recruiting cycle that Penn State has landed the top in-state prospect.

Now Martin is listed as a running back, but he can be used in a variety of ways on offense as he is crazy talented and can also see some time at the wide receiver position.

{{ article.author_name }}