Thomas Sorber is a big target figuratively and literally for Penn State
Zach Smart
•
NittanyNation
Hoops Recruiting Analyst
Penn State may not have been able to reel in arguably the most dynamic point guard in the country in Wheeler's 6-foot-3 freaky athletic talent Isaiah Collier (who has committed to USC), albeit the Nittany Lions can't be disappointed with the traction they've made on the national recruiting market this off-season.
2023 commit Logan Imes is a deadly shooter and will aid the Nittany Lions in that department as several backcourt players move on after this season. Imes, who averaged 17 points and five boards as a junior at Indianapolis area Zionsville HS, chose PSU over a handful of high level suitors such as Indiana, Wisconsin, Creighton, Butler, and others.
A poised shot maker with a college ready feel for the game in his IQ, Imes should offer immediate contributions while subsequently filling a void as a freshman.
In Class of 2023 commit Carey Booth, an athletic and versatile 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward out of Colorado, you have another high end recruit. Booth is one of seven McDonald's All American nominees currently playing under Jason Smith at national superpower Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
While PSU has increased its recruiting presence and criss crossed the country on the Nike EYBL circuit and beyond, there is a barrage of local prospects in the midst of breakout seasons.
