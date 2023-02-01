Penn State may not have been able to reel in arguably the most dynamic point guard in the country in Wheeler's 6-foot-3 freaky athletic talent Isaiah Collier (who has committed to USC), albeit the Nittany Lions can't be disappointed with the traction they've made on the national recruiting market this off-season.

2023 commit Logan Imes is a deadly shooter and will aid the Nittany Lions in that department as several backcourt players move on after this season. Imes, who averaged 17 points and five boards as a junior at Indianapolis area Zionsville HS, chose PSU over a handful of high level suitors such as Indiana, Wisconsin, Creighton, Butler, and others. A poised shot maker with a college ready feel for the game in his IQ, Imes should offer immediate contributions while subsequently filling a void as a freshman.