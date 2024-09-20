Three Kent State Football players to watch ahead of Saturday's game

Penn State Football is coming off a bye week as they get ready to host Kent State this weekend with a chance to start out the season 3-0. Before kickoff, let's take a look at three Kent State Golden Flash players to know ahead of the matchup.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Luke Floriea has been Kent State’s best offensive playmaker through the last year and change. So far this 2024 season, he leads the Golden Flash offense with 15 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also leads Kent State in receiving yards per game with an average of 69.6 yards per game. Now that might not seem like much, but he is far and away the best player on the field for the Kent State offense.

Junior defensive end Kameron Olds has been one of the leaders for the Kent State defense this season, making the move from Buffalo via the Transfer Portal. Overall the Golden Flash defense has really struggled, but Olds made an immediate impact for them, recording 14 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks on the year so far. Olds will be the main challenge for the Penn State offensive line room, which has been up and down across the board so far this season, but overall they've been solid for the most part.