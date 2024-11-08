Three keys to victory for Penn State against Washington

The Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) will look to get back on the winning track tomorrow night when they host the Washington Huskies (5-4, 3-3) in their annual White Out matchup. Last weekend, the Nittany Lions fell for the first time in a 20-13 loss to No. 4 Ohio State while Washington pulled out a 26-21 win over USC. Below, Happy Valley Insider offers three keys to victory for Penn State.

1. Finding a way to establish the rushing attack

The Penn State rushing attack hasn't been the same since entering the heart of Big Ten play. Part of that is due to the level of the competition, part of that is likely due to Nicholas Singleton still not appearing to be 100%. That being said, being able to establish the run game makes life a whole lot easier for the Nittany Lions. It's not a coincidence that the Nittany Lions last three games have been their toughest and most competitive games this season, in part due to the rushing attack struggles. The Nittany Lions are only averaging 137 yards per carry over their last three games. Washington's rush defense this season is solid but nothing spectacular, they're allowing 150.8 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry this season. In three of their four losses this season, the Huskies have allowed 175+ rushing yards. When keeping opponents under 175 yards, the Huskies are 5-1 including wins over USC and Michigan.





2. Winning the third down, fourth down, and redzone battles

When you look at the numbers overall, this Washington team on paper appears to be much better than its 5-4 record would indicate. That being said, the one spot that the Huskies have absolutely struggled this season on offense is when it comes to third down and fourth down as well as in the red zone. The Huskies this season are only converting 36.08% of all third down attempts, one of the worst conversion rates in the country. Their fourth down conversion rate is also among the country's worst at 44.44%. Finishing off drives has been a struggle all season for Washington, their 77.42% red zone conversion rate ranks 111th nationally. The good news for Penn State is that their defense has been among the best in the country at getting off the field on third down (33.95%) and in the red zone, allowing opponents to convert just 72.22% of the time, ranking 14th nationally. Offensively, the Nittany Lions have been strong in each category as well. Despite struggles to stay ahead of the sticks last weekend, the Nittany Lions have still converted on over 47% of all third down attempts this season and 62% of their fourth down conversions. The Nittany Lions struggled in the redzone last weekend with just three points on three trips but overall have been quality in the red zone this season, converting on 87.8% of trips inside the opponents 20-yard line. Notably, while Washington's defense is about average nationally when it comes to getting off the field on third and fourth down, they are among the nation's elite in stopping opponents from converting in the red zone, allowing just 73.9% of all redzone trips to result in scores.





3. Get off to a fast start