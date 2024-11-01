Three Ohio State Football players to watch ahead of Saturday's game

Penn State Football is coming off another victory, as they went out to Madison, Wisconsin took down the Wisconsin Badgers last night Saturday night to move to 6-0 on the season. This week, the Nittany Lions will have their toughest test of the season, as the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes come to town Before kickoff, let's take a look at three Buckeyes to know ahead of this matchup.

True freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith just arrived to college football and is already one of the best receivers in the country. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class is having a historic season and will likely break records during his time at Ohio State. In his freshman season, Smith leads the Buckeyes offense in receiving with 31 receptions for 534 yards, and seven touchdowns. So far, Smith has tied Chris Carter’s freshman record for most receiving touchdowns in a season. He is easily one of the most physically gifted receivers in all of college football and his combination of size, strength, and speed make him a mismatch for just about every single matchup. Smith is also paired with Emeka Egbuka, who is projected first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Senior defensive tackle Tyleik Williams has been one of the leaders on Ohio State’s defense. The Buckeyes have one of the most talented defenses in college football, with multiple future NFL players and first round picks. Williams is one of those players who could be an early draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On the season, the Buckeyes have allowed 12.67 points per game. Williams has recorded eighteen total tackles including five solo tackles. He also has four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Williams will need to play well against Penn State since the Nittany Lions have one of the best running back rooms in college football. Williams is Ohio State’s best run-stopper, and he’ll look to take away Penn State’s ground game.