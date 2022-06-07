Three Penn State commitments in newest Rivals250 rankings

With Tuesday's release of the newest Rivals250 rankings for the class of 2023, the Penn State Nittany Lions 2023 recruiting class now has three verbal commitments inside the latest update of the top 250 rankings.

CURRENT COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

NEW RANKING: 46

OLD RANKING: 40 The long-standing commitment in the class fell a few spots in the updated rankings but still is the top player in the state of Virginia and the nation's second-ranked offensive guard.

NEW RANKING: 179

OLD RANKING: 157 Williams also fell a bit in the latest ranking update. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound freak athlete, however, is still a top-five prospect in Pennsylvania and one of the nation's top-15 offensive tackles.

NEW RANKING: 222

OLD RANKING: 216 Payne remains a Rivals250 prospect and one of the Keystone State's elite prospects.

NOTABLE TARGETS IN THE UPDATED RANKINGS....

Moore who was recently on campus for an official visit, dropped four spots to No.48.

The IMG Academy standout saw a small rise up the rankings, moving up four spots from No.74 to No.70.

Nelson, who is expected to be on Penn State's campus this weekend, dropped 14 spots in the latest rankings but is still a certified top-100 prospect.

Also expected to be on campus this weekend, the long-time running back target dropped just outside the top-100 in the latest update but remains a top-5 running back nationally.

Rojas is one of the biggest movers in the rankings update, jumping 99 spots up to 109 nationally. He just canceled an official visit to Miami and will be in Happy Valley next weekend (June 17). He also has an official visit to Georgia planned for later this month.

Crayton is a prospect to keep a close eye on at linebacker and will be on campus this month for an official visit. He dropped five spots but still remains inside the top-150 and is a top-10 outside linebacker.

The Pennsylvania native is coming off an official visit to Miami and will be on campus on June 17 for an official visit. He rose four spots in the update from 144 to 140.

Evans is a name that has emerged recently as a potential wide receiver target for the Nittany Lions, he enters the Rivals250 for the first time in the newest rankings. He is hoping to get to campus later this month for an official visit.

One of the Nittany Lions' many running back targets, Smothers saw a big 57 spot jump in the update and is now at 172 nationally.

Snowden has shown quite a bit of interest in the Nittany Lions and had a strong showing at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis. He saw a slight bump in his rankings going from 218 to 215.