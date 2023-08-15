Linebacker Abdul Carter , offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu and defensive lineman Chop Robinson added another preseason award/trophy watch list to their growing 2023 resumes after being named to the Lombardi Award Watch List.

On Tuesday, news broke that three Penn State players were named to the 2023 watch list for the Lombardi Award.

The award, handed out annually and named after Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi, is given out to the best offensive or defensive lineman in college football. The award is also opened up to linebackers who line up within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

Carter, heading into his sophomore season, has also been named to the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists this season.

He earned second team All-Big Ten honors and freshman All-American honors for the Nittany Lions in 2022, recording 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Fashanu also earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors, allowing zero sacks and just 10 pressures on 281 pass blocking snaps in 2022.

Robinson earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2022 with 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus had him as its highest-rated edge rusher in the country last season.