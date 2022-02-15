Three-Point Stance: Hot seat, Pac-12 transfers, five crazy things

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with an early look at the coaches on the hot seat entering the 2022 season, a list of the best incoming transfers for each Pac-12 program and speculation about five crazy things that could happen next season.

It’s never too early to look at the hot seat, especially after Auburn nearly dismissed Bryan Harsin last week. Here are the coaches that I'm watching heading into the spring.

Scott Frost, Nebraska: A shocking retention, Frost has simply not delivered at his alma mater after his massive success at UCF. He's had four consecutive losing seasons and hasn't finished higher than fifth in the Big Ten West. The program feels rudderless and, with a new athletic director in place, Frost is likely gone after the season unless the Huskers makes major strides on the field.

Mike Norvell, Florida State: The Seminoles haven't had a winning season in five years now, and the heat is ratcheting up in Tallahassee. Between losing top recruits to the likes of Jackson State and very underwhelming performances on the field, Norvell has his work cut out for him moving forward.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: Yes, Sark is only entering his second year at the helm of the Longhorns, but we all know that expectations at Texas are as high as they are anywhere in the country. And after completely falling apart in the middle of last season, including a loss to lowly Kansas, he needs to come out of the gate with a bang this year. Luckily for him, UT picked up Quinn Ewers from the portal and he should settle the quarterback position for the next couple of seasons.

Dino Babers, Syracuse: It was a bit of a shock when the Orange decided to retain Babers after only one winning season in six years. He's 29-43 at Syracuse, and his offense hasn't clicked in the same way that it did during his tenure at Bowling Green. They'll be leaning even more on Sean Tucker this year, who was one of 2021's breakout stars.

Scott Satterfield, Louisville: Satterfield is one of the more under-the-radar names on the hot seat entering 2022. Even though the Cardinals went to a bowl game this past year, Louisville has yet to find any semblance of defense in his three seasons leading the program. If they're going to compete in the ACC, they're going to really need to step up on that side of the ball.

Herm Edwards, Arizona State: This has less to do with his record, as he hasn't had a losing record in four years, and more to do with the turmoil and investigations around the program. If the Sun Devils' record takes a turn for the worst – which is very possible considering the talent they'll be losing on both sides of the ball – he may not be long for that job.

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech: Collins has yet to win more than three games in a season during his tenure. We knew there would be bumps along the way when he had to completely remake an offense that had been running the triple option for more than a decade. But between a 9-25 record and losing top players to the portal, it's going to be tough to see him lasting much longer in Atlanta.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn: The man on the hottest seat in the country, Harsin is effectively a dead man walking at Auburn even if the administration has come out and said he's not going to be fired. Unless the Tigers win 10-plus games next year, I cannot imagine that he's still coaching on the Plains in 2023. And if he wins those games, will he want to stay?