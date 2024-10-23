Three-Point Stance: Penn State, Michigan OL recruiting, Nebraska

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has thoughts on Penn State flying under the radar as a legit championship contender, Michigan's reinvestment in the trenches and another missed opportunity for Nebraska.





1. PAY ATTENTION TO PENN STATE

James Franklin (Photo by © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Are we talking enough about Penn State? The Nittany Lions are the No. 3 team in the country, one of a handful of undefeated teams left and it doesn’t seem to be registering on the national scale. James Franklin’s program is coming off a bye week and has a big matchup this weekend with Wisconsin. It’s never easy to go into Camp Randall and get a win so this will be a good test. Plus, the Badgers seem to have steadied the ship and have played their best football lately. As things stand now, Penn State is cruising toward a playoff appearance no matter what happens in the huge game with Ohio State next week. Perhaps a good showing in Madison will get people talking about Penn State as a potential national championship team. But in reality, it is the game against the Buckeyes that people are really waiting for to view Penn State as a legit contender this year.

2. MICHIGAN CONTINUES TO BUILD IN THE TRENCHES

Andrew Babalola

There is a lot of talk about Michigan football’s quarterback play but we know that when the team gets that figured out, the signal-caller will enjoy a terrific offensive line. The Wolverines have been built from the trenches lately and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Monday night the team got a long-awaited verbal commitment from four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. The Kansas native offers tremendous upside. He’s an extremely athletic lineman who can keep adding weight to his frame as he refines his game. Pairing him with current offensive line commit Avery Gach gives Michigan two of the best offensive line prospects in the country. Last year’s crop of offensive line recruits was among the best in the country too, led by Texas native Blake Frazier. Ground and pound football is here to stay in Ann Arbor.

3. ANOTHER BIG STAGE EMBARRASSMENT FOR NEBRASKA

Matt Rhule (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)