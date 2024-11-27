Three Predictions: USC-Notre Dame, Penn State flips a QB, coaching changes

Jayden Maiava (Photo by © Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has a trio of predictions on USC-Notre Dame, Penn State flipping a quarterback and whether there will be any head coaching changes in the Big Ten this offseason.



1. USC WILL THROW A MONKEY WRENCH IN THE CFB PLAYOFF

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Rivalry games get weird, right? Notre Dame and USC match up this weekend in Los Angeles. Lincoln Riley’s team is a 7.5.-point home underdog and I was actually surprised that the number was that low. The Irish have been rolling, winning nine-straight games. The Trojans are coming off two-straight wins after making the move to start Jayden Maiava at quarterback. I predict the Trojans spring the upset here, giving Notre Dame its second loss of the season. A loss in this game would almost certainly knock the Irish out of playoff contention, being that the two losses were to unranked teams. USC would love nothing more than to play spoiler in this one.

2. PENN STATE FLIPS A QUARTERBACK

Bryce Baker

One thing that we know about recruiting in the stretch run of the cycle is that the quarterback dominos will continue to fall. James Franklin and his staff have been fairly consistent this cycle about adding a second quarterback to the 2025 class. They made a strong push for Missouri commit Matt Zollers but it appears that won’t get done. That doesn’t mean Penn State will come up empty-handed in its quest. The firing of Mack Brown means that big-time quarterback Bryce Baker could take a look around. The Nittany Lions have stayed in good contact with him through the process and could get rewarded for it with a flip. There are others in the mix, including Virginia commit Bjorn Jurgensen too. It’s not a matter of if Penn State will flip someone, it’s just about who it will be.

3. NO HEAD COACH CHANGES IN THE BIG TEN

Ryan Walters