Three-Star 2026 Defensive Back Darrell Carey Commits to Penn State

Carey chose the Nittany Lions over nearly two dozen other opportunities, including Maryland, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound safety becomes Penn State's 11th commit in their 2026 recruiting class , which now ranks in the Top 10 nationally per Rivals.

Penn State Football added another piece to their 2026 recruiting class on Friday, as three-star defensive back Darrell Carey announced his commitment to the program.

The DeMatha Catholic High School product becomes the eighth prospect from the high school to end up on the Nittany Lions since the 2012 recruiting class, joining names such as KJ Winston, Coziah Izzard and current 2026 wide receiver commit Lavar Keys.

In the 2026 recruiting class, Carey joins Matt Sieg, Julian Peterson, and David Davis as members of future members of the Nittany Lions' secondary.

Carey was just on campus this past weekend (April 12th) and is set to officially visit Penn State for the weekend of June 6th. He also had a June official visit scheduled for Maryland, but odds are that visit will not take place now.