Three-star OL Jack Fuchs Commits to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions added a second commitment to their 2026 recruiting class on Friday afternoon as Beech Senior (TN) offensive tackle Jack Fuchs announced his commitment to the program.

He joins in-state four-star defensive end Jackson Ford, who committed to the Nittany Lions earlier on Friday.

The 6-foot-8 Fuchs took an official visit to Happy Valley on June 20, an official visit that solidified the Nittany Lions' standing with the mammoth offensive line. He is notably the son of current Tennessee Titans assistant offensive line coach Scott Fuchs, who also spent time at Kansas with current Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.