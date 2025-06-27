Three-star OL Jack Fuchs Commits to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions added a second commitment to their 2026 recruiting class on Friday afternoon as Beech Senior (TN) offensive tackle Jack Fuchs announced his commitment to the program.
He joins in-state four-star defensive end Jackson Ford, who committed to the Nittany Lions earlier on Friday.
The 6-foot-8 Fuchs took an official visit to Happy Valley on June 20, an official visit that solidified the Nittany Lions' standing with the mammoth offensive line. He is notably the son of current Tennessee Titans assistant offensive line coach Scott Fuchs, who also spent time at Kansas with current Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.
The Nittany Lions now hold four commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from offensive line prospects, as he joins in-state four-star Kevin Brown and three-star prospects Roseby Lubintus and Benjemain Eziuka.
In total, Penn State now holds 22 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class that currently ranks ninth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
