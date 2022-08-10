Three-star WR Carmelo Taylor details Penn State commitment

"I chose Penn State because I think it's an amazing school and somewhere I can see myself playing at," Taylor told Nittany Nation. "I also saw the reaction from my parents when we visited, they both really liked Penn State.

The 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver's commitment comes just two weeks after the he postponed his original commitment date of July 31st. The Nittany Lions landed Taylor’s commitment over seven other scholarship offers including South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Penn State Football's rough stretch on the recruiting trail came to an end on Tuesday evening when three-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions.

Taylor was last on campus in State College back in late June when he took an official visit to campus with a few of the Nittany Lions top targets and current commitments.

"I'd say the thing that stood out the most was that if you go to Penn State and get a degree, a lot of those people were able to come back and invest in Penn State," said Taylor. "A lot of those guys in the NFL who came from Penn State, would come back to talk with the players and I want to be able to sit there and grow with them. They could also show me some things that I could add to my game."

It should come as no surprise that Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield was the main recruiter for Taylor as the two will be hanging out a lot once he gets to campus next year.

"We formed a pretty good relationship," Taylor said. "I really like coach Stubblefield and his personality. I just like the way how he does things and carry things, that really stood out to me."

This commitment continues to build upon the Nittany Lions strong presence on the recruiting trail in the state of Virginia, as he joins OL Alex Birchmeier, OL Anthony Donkoh, LB Tony Rojas and ATH Mathias Barnwell in the class.

"We just all happen to be from the same state," he said. "We haven't really discussed it or anything like that, it all kind of just happened. I have to look into the recruiting board still, but I have to get their social media stuff to talk with the guys about who to recruit."

