Penn State officially wrapped up its first half of the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions came away with another split against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, dropping their fifth series finale. Penn State (15-5-0, 7-4-1) sits at second place in the Big Ten with 22 points, trailing only Minnesota. Here are three takeaways from the most recent series.

1. Lots of Speed

This was probably the most back-and-forth series the Nittany Lions have played in since Game 2 against Minnesota. Both the Fighting Irish and the Nittany Lions were terrific on transition and that is how each team got their high-quality chances. Due to the back-and-forth play, both teams relied heavily on its goaltenders. Ryan Bischel was not very good in Game 1 for the Fighting Irish. The first two goals he allowed were very soft. However, he bounced back with a career-best 47-save performance. Liam Souliere was terrific in both games despite only earning one win.

2. Not Enough Pucks in Deep

Every hockey fan has heard the phrase "get pucks in deep". That is something that Penn State did not do enough, especially in Game 2. As I said in my three keys piece, the Fighting Irish run a 1-3-1 neutral zone trap that forces puck carriers to the outside. When teams dump the puck in, it has to win the races and loose puck battles in order to get set up in the offensive zone. In Game 1, the Nittany Lions did a terrific job of getting the pucks below the goal-line and coming up with it in the corners. That is what led to Connor McMenamin's goal and Connor MacEachern's game-winning tally.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25lSkROR1pzVGEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uZUpETkdac1RhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3Rh dGUgTWVu4oCZcyBIb2NrZXkgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDEz NzUyNzkxMTY1MjE0NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In Game 2, Penn State succumbed to that trap especially in the third period when Notre Dame had a 2-1 lead. The Fighting Irish forced numerous turnovers in the neutral zone and it allowed them to go on transition quicker. Notre Dame also blocked 23 shots on Saturday which did not help Penn State's cause of getting pucks deep.

3. Senior Season

Guy Gadowsky completely changed up his forward lines going into the Ohio State series. One line that was clicking this past weekend was the all-senior line of McMenamin, MacEachern and Kevin Wall. The trio combined for eight points (four goals, four assists) over the weekend. MacEachern had the game-winning goal in Game 1. The line also combined for 21 shot attempts (11 in Game 1, 10 in Game 2).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBkaXNoIGJ5IFdhbGwgdG8gTWFjRWFjaGVybiBmb3IgdGhl IGdvIGFoZWFkIHNjb3JlISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1prb291 OFdDNUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aa29vdThXQzVEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgTWVu4oCZcyBIb2NrZXkgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVNSEtZ KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1IS1kv c3RhdHVzLzE2MDEzOTY1NDc4ODI2OTI2MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

This line has to keep up its production down the stretch.