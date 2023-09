The No.7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions started their highly anticipated 2023 season on Saturday evening in front of 110,000+ with a 38-15 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

It wasn't a perfect season opener for the Nittany Lions, and there will be plenty that the Nittany Lions will need to clean up going forward, but it was also a game that the result never felt in doubt for Penn State.

Here are three things we learned in Penn State's season-opening victory.