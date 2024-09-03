Penn State has picked up a pair of 2025 commitments over the last two days from Virginia wide reciever Matthew Outten and New Jersey offensvie lineman Malachi Goodman, both major picks up for the Nittany Lions.
Below, Happy Valley Insider provides three thoughts on the pair of commitments and the Nittany Lions overall recruiting efforts going forward.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Penn State continues to show they can recruit New Jersey with the best of them
For a long time, New Jersey was a key state for Penn State on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions often not only looked to dominate the Keystone State but also The Garden State. As the Nittany Lions' recruiting efforts went more nationally based, New Jersey slid a bit down the board, coinciding with some weaker prospect pools.
A look back in time shows that Penn State signed at least one prospect from New Jersey each cycle between 2014 and 2020. Then between 2021 and 2023, the Nittany Lions signed zero recruits from the state before landing Vaboue Toure in the 2024 recruiting cycle.