Even after Brent Pry's departure to Virginia Tech, the Penn State defense didn't skip a beat in 2022. DC Manny Diaz piloted a unit that was top 10 in points allowed, graded in the top 10 for pass rush, and top 30 in pass coverage.

Here are the top defensive performers for the Nittany Lions according to Pro Football Focus (PFF) (min. 200 snaps):