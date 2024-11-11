Top-100 OL Maxwell Hiller: 'It's always great up there'

Over the weekend, Penn State had themselves another huge recruiting weekend coinciding with their White Out and it was already a strong weekend for the program's 2027 recruiting class as they added four-star offensive lineman Layton Von Brandt to their class.
While Von Brandt gives Penn State a great start in the 2027 recruiting cycle, pairing him with top-100 prospect running back Kemon Spell, the Nittany Lions could potentially be on their way to adding another elite prospect to the class, perhaps sooner than later.
Over the weekend, four-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, a 6-foot-6, 298-pound offensive tackle out of Coatesville Area Senior High School in Chester County was back on campus for another visit.
A top-60 prospect nationally, Hiller has visited Penn State seven times already in his recruitment including three game day visits this season. Following his latest visit this weekend, Happy Valley Insider caught up with the Coatesville standout to discuss his recruitment.
"It’s always great up there," Hiller said. "The visit went great."
"The atmosphere was amazing," he added. "Definitely lived up to the hype, also a great bounce back from last week!
As mentioned above, Hiller has been a frequent visitor early in his recruitment to Penn State which is important. As a class of 2027 prospect, Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein isn't allowed to contact Hiller yet, that being said with frequent visits, Hiller has been able to form not just strong relationships with Trautwein but with the entire Penn State coaching staff.