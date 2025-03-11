Top-100 WR prospect Dakota Guerrant schedules pairs of visits to Penn State

In O'Bleness's latest article recapping the Sound Mind Sound Body Media Day in metro Detroit on Sunday, Guerrant told Rivals that he will be on campus in both March and April to see James Franklin and company.

Guerrant, the No. 67 player overall in the 2027 recruiting cycle and No. 7 wide receiver, 's first trip in two weeks on March 25, he'll then return to campus one month later on April 26 for Penn State's 2025 Blue-White Spring Game.

His two trips to Penn State are just two of what will be a very busy spring for the high four-star prospect.

Here is what O'Bleness had to say on Guerrant.

"One of the top prospects in the class of 2027, Guerrant checks in at No 67 overall in the Rivals250 and ranks as No. 2 recruit in the state of Michigan and No. 7 wide receiver in the country.

Guerrant, who is teammates with Bidden at Harper Woods, already has around 30 scholarship offers. He will see several schools this spring, starting with a pair of in-state schools high on his list before heading out of the Great Lakes State.

He will be at Michigan on March 20, and will return to Ann Arbor on April 3 and April 19, which is the Wolverines' spring game. He will then go to Michigan State on March 22. Guerrant will visit Ohio State on March 24 and then return to Columbus for the Buckeyes' spring game on April 12. He will make a stop at Penn State on March 25, and plans to return to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' spring game on April 26. The four-star wide receiver will visit Tennessee on March 27, followed by a multi-day trip to Oregon during the weekend of April 4 through 6.

Each of the schools listed above, along with Miami (FL.), are the programs sticking out most to Guerrant right now, but early on in the process, his recruitment is still wide open. He does not have any plans to narrow down his options quite yet."