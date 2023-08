The No. 26 overall athlete prospect in the 2025 class, Cameron Miller out of Winslow Township High School (NJ) just released his top eight list of schools featuring Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Prior to dropping his list of top schools, the New Jersey native caught up with Richie Schnyderite to break down each of his finalist and discuss why they made the cut.