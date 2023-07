Although it might be the dead period, recruiting never really stops as several top ranked high school football prospects from all over the country are trying to sneak in a couple more visits before programs start preparing for the upcoming season.

One of those top players that’s planning visits is Harrisburg High School (PA) athlete Elias Coke, who has already made several college visits, but is planning two more at the end of this month.

“Recruiting is going good,” Coke told Rivals.com “I’ll be visiting Penn State and Rutgers for their special events next weekend.”