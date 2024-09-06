Advertisement
Published Sep 6, 2024
Top 2027 offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller set for game day visit
Dub Jellison  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
As Penn State prepares for its home-opener tomorrow afternoon against Bowling Green, a number of prospects are set to take in Beaver Stadium. One such talent in the 2027 recruiting class will do so as he becomes a frequent visitor in Happy Valley.

