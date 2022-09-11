The odds for week three are out and the Penn State NIttany Lions are a small favorite over the SEC's Auburn Tigers. According to Action Network, the Nittany Lions opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Tigers, though DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nittany Lions as high as a 3-point favorite.

Penn State is 2-0 on the season after a 46-10 win over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at Beaver Stadium. Auburn will also enter week three at 2-0 after taking defeating San Jose State 24-16 on Saturday evening. The over/under for the game is currently set at 47.5 points.