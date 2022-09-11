The odds for week three are out and the Penn State NIttany Lions are a small favorite over the SEC's Auburn Tigers. According to Action Network, the Nittany Lions opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Tigers, though DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nittany Lions as high as a 3-point favorite.
Penn State is 2-0 on the season after a 46-10 win over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at Beaver Stadium. Auburn will also enter week three at 2-0 after taking defeating San Jose State 24-16 on Saturday evening. The over/under for the game is currently set at 47.5 points.
Last season, Penn State defeated the Tigers 28-20 at Beaver Stadium in the program's annual White Out game. Entering that game, Penn State was a four-point favorite over the Tigers.
All time the two programs have met three times, once in 1996, a 43-14 win over the Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, again in 2003 in the Capital One Bowl a 13-9 win for Auburn, and of course last season at Beaver Stadium. Penn State's trip to Auburn this upcoming weekend will be their first trip to an SEC stadium since 2010 when the Nittany Lions fell to Alabama 24-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.