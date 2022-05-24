Top 40 prospect Omillio Agard talks PSU visit, decision timeline

The Penn State Football program played host to one of the nation’s best recruits in the class of 2024 this weekend as four-star cornerback prospect Omillio Agard made the trip over to campus from the other side of the state.

Not too long after the trip, Nittany Nation was able to catch up with Agard to recap the trip and talk about where he is currently in his recruitment.

“It was great," Agard told Nittany Nation. "They just showed me that I’m there top priority. I got to watch film with coach (Manny) Diaz and talk ball with him for over two hours. I think their defense definitely fits me. Penn State is always going to be high on the list with me."