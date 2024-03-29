Advertisement
Top 50 prospect, QB Dia Bell calls Penn State a top school following visit

Richie O'Leary and John Garcia Jr.
Rivals.com

Penn State Football recently played host to one of the top gunslingers in class of 2026 quarterback prospect Dia Bell out of American Heritage High School In Florida.

Rivals was able to catch up with the Four-Star, No. 42 overall prospect to learn more about his trip to State College and where the Nittany Lions currently stand in his recruitment.

“My visit was awesome,” Bell told Rivals. “I really enjoyed the amount of time l got to spend with the staff. I was able to get a great feel for the new offense and Penn State is just a special place.”

